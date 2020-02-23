Home

Cheryl A. Rowley

Cheryl A. Rowley
Cheryl A. Rowley, age 61, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Shelton. Cheryl was predeceased by her husband Kevin Rowley. Cheryl leaves a brother Laurent Dube(Joyce), 2 nieces Elaine Cavaliere,(Christopher) and Nicole Dube, a nephew Christopher Cavaliere Jr, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Cheryl worked at Pez Mfg.in Orange for over 30 years. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 24, 2020
