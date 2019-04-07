Cheryl Ann Ford

Cheryl Ann Ford, known as Ann, of Shoreham Village, Fairfield, CT, passed away on March 26th. Ann is survived by her son, Mark Ford of Fairfield, CT, by her mother Mildred (Boerger) Ford of Fort Myers, FL, her cousin Carol Dacey and family of New Canaan, CT, and her partner David Caplan of Norwalk, CT. Ann was predeceased by her father William Ford and her brother David Ford. Ann was born October 17, 1952 in Geneva, Ohio. She attended The Laurel School in Shaker Heights, Ohio and went on to get a B.S. degree in 1976 from Indiana University, Bloomington, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. In 1992 she earned a Masters in Social Work from Columbia University. Most recently Ann worked as the Adult Mobile Crisis Clinician for Bridges Healthcare of Milford, CT, assisting individuals and families in the midst of mental health crises. Ann was a longtime member of The Unitarian Church in Westport, CT, a former member of the board of trustees and current member of the Folk Choir and Voices Cafe Coffeehouse Committee. Ann loved being a part of the Star Island (NH) LOAS1 community and was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an avid gardener, pickleball player and meditation practitioner. Ann's loving, kind, generous, and vibrant spirit touched all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by family, friends and the communities she touched. A memorial service will be held at The Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Road, on April 13th at 1:00 p.m. More about Ann's life, opportunities to make a donation in lieu of flowers, and travel directions can be found on the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home website www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary