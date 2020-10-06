1/1
Cheryl Thomas
1955 - 2020
Cheryl Diane
(Toms) Thomas
3/22/1955 – 9/29/2020 Colorado – Cheryl Diane Thomas, 65, passed away at her home in Colorado Springs, CO due to COVID-19 complications. She was born in Bridgeport, CT and attended Warren Harding High School.
Cheryl's faith and love in Jesus Christ was showered upon all her family and friends. She happily served as a caregiver to children and the elderly, and faithfully at Manna Church in NC and CO. Her loving smile, gentle servant's heart, Godly wisdom, and companionship drew many to her for encouragement. She published her first book "While You Are Resting I AM Working," she shares of how her faith in God gave her many victories through life's hardships.
She was predeceased by her grandmother Minnie Owens, her mother Donna Toms, her brother Kenneth Toms, her uncle Rev. Dr. William E. Chaney. She is survived by her two sons, Amario Bennett, Alan (Demetria) Bennett, her two grandchildren Alanna and Aiden Bennett, of GA. Her brothers Anthony (Margaret "Maggie") Toms, William Toms and Special Friend Denise Safi, of CT. Her sister Donna Toms-Spicer and her "favorite brother-in-law" Richard Spicer of PA. Nieces Brandi of NC and Brianna Doss of PA, grandniece Alexandria Doss-Gordon of NC and a host of cousins, church family and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held at Pikes Peak Christian Church, 4955 Bradley Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80911 on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. MST/ 5 p.m. EST; Livestream at https://youtube.com/mannachurchcoloradosprings Condolences can be offered on family Facebook accounts, CT Post Obituaries, and Shrineofremembrance.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Pikes Peak Christian Church
