Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Tabaka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Tabaka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester Tabaka Obituary
Chester Tabaka
Chester Tabaka, 89, formerly of Stratford, husband of the late Teresa Tabaka, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the CT Hospice in Branford after a brief illness.
Mr. Tabaka was born in Poland and was employed by Peerless Aluminum Foundry in Bridgeport for 30 years before retiring. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church and loved gardening vegetables and flowers.
He is survived by a daughter, Barbara Mallick and her husband Robert, a son, Mark Tabaka and his wife Danielle and three grandchildren; David Mallick, Dylan Tabaka and Molly Teresa Tabaka.
All services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Chester's caregiver, Hania Grabowska, for her dedication and compassionate care over the past year. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -