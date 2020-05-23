Chester Zukowski
Chester Zukowski, age 82 of Bridgeport passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Ludlowe Center. Born in Bridgeport on April 27, 1938, he was the son of Chester and Alberta Wojna Zukowski. Chester was a graduate from St. Michael's Grammar School and Harding High School, Class of 1956. He served in the US Military and was a patrolman for Bridgeport Police Department from 1968 – 1985. After retiring from the Police Department, he worked as a salesman at BMW, Darien. Chester is survived by his children, Deborah Bristol, Chester Zukowski, Jr., Michael Zukowski, grandchildren, Matthew Zukowski, Jessica Zukowski, Milana Zukowski, great-grandchildren, Navaiha and Damien, a brother, Robert Zukowski and sister-in-law Carol Zukowski, two nephews Mark (Tina) Zukowski of Milford and Michael (LeighAnn) Zukowski. In addition to Chester, Michael and Debbie, Chet had two daughters, Darlene Grabowski Fitzpatrick (Paul) and Denise LeVancher (Scott) and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Alberta Zukowski. Funeral services will be private. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.