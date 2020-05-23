Chester Zukowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chester Zukowski
Chester Zukowski, age 82 of Bridgeport passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Ludlowe Center. Born in Bridgeport on April 27, 1938, he was the son of Chester and Alberta Wojna Zukowski. Chester was a graduate from St. Michael's Grammar School and Harding High School, Class of 1956. He served in the US Military and was a patrolman for Bridgeport Police Department from 1968 – 1985. After retiring from the Police Department, he worked as a salesman at BMW, Darien. Chester is survived by his children, Deborah Bristol, Chester Zukowski, Jr., Michael Zukowski, grandchildren, Matthew Zukowski, Jessica Zukowski, Milana Zukowski, great-grandchildren, Navaiha and Damien, a brother, Robert Zukowski and sister-in-law Carol Zukowski, two nephews Mark (Tina) Zukowski of Milford and Michael (LeighAnn) Zukowski. In addition to Chester, Michael and Debbie, Chet had two daughters, Darlene Grabowski Fitzpatrick (Paul) and Denise LeVancher (Scott) and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Alberta Zukowski. Funeral services will be private. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved