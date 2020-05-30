Christa A. Landini
Christa Ann Landini, age 58, of Bridgeport, CT, beloved wife of Lawrence Landini, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 25, 1961 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, she was the daughter of Carl Massaro Sr. of Fairfield and the late Dorothy Massaro. In addition to her beloved husband of 33 years and cherished Father, survivors include two loving children, Gina Jakober and her husband Erich, and Joseph Landini and his wife Jessica; her three greatest gifts - her cherished grandsons: Nathan, Justin, and Angelo; as well as her three loyal pups, Apollo, Arya, Maya Maye (pack strong). Christa is also survived by her five siblings, Carl Massaro Jr. and his wife Barbara Brazzel-Massaro of Trumbull, Carla Massaro and her wife Jodi Schaschl of Fairfield, Craig Massaro and his wife Lisa of Fairfield, Christopher Massaro of Monroe, and Cal Massaro and his wife Christine of Fairfield. Additionally, she leaves to treasure her memory her brothers and sisters-in-law who have always been an essential part of her life, Ron and Susan Landini of Levittown, NY, Robert Landini of East Meadow, NY, and Stephen and Maria Landini of Melbourne, FL; as well as many cousins, close friends, and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved and adored dearly. A graduate of Notre Dame High School in Fairfield, Christa went on to earn her associate's degree from Briarwood College. Christa worked in fashion for several years in New York City, where she met the love of her life and started their family. She led her family with a strong hand and a loving heart, her favorite lesson being to "Treat people the way you want to be treated." She had a way of making everyone she loved feel special. And her incredible cooking always kept the family running back to her table. Christa touched so many lives in many positive ways over the years through her involvement in her husband's business, Midnight Printing in Black Rock, and her own career as a pharmacist technician at Lupe's Drug Store in Fairfield for over 15 years. But she would say her most cherished moments were playing with and watching her three grandsons learn and grow. The family wishes to thank the many family, friends and professionals that have supported, guided and provided their expertise through Christa's courageous battle, including the staff at Smilow Cancer Hospital and Bridgeport Hospital.
Due to concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. However, a live Tribucast has been made available for the services on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please use the following website for Tribucast and where a guest book may be signed: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/20205309
A memorial mass will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to benefit her Grandchildren's College Fund, payable to Gina Jakober, in care of the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT 06611.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 30, 2020.