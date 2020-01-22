|
Christian W. Tallcouch, Sr.
Christian W. Tallcouch, Sr., age 82, beloved husband of the late Jo-Anne Graziani Tallcouch, of Easton, passed away in his home on January 20, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, Christian was the son of the late Peter and Beatrice Poda Tallcouch. Growing up in Fairfield, he was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School and Polytechnic University. He was a Fairfield resident until moving to Easton in 2002. He served in the United States Marine Reserves, and was a retired Charter member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, in New York, NY, Local #15, a +50 Honorary Lifetime Member. He was a lifetime, faithful member of St. George's Albanian Orthodox Church. Christian enjoyed traveling with his wife on vacations, including ocean cruises, trips around the United States, and the occasional Casino visits. An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of the Seniors League at the Fairfield Par 3, and former member of the East End Yacht Club. Christian will be remembered by his sons, Christian Tallcouch, Jr., and his wife, Ann, of Stamford, Mark Tallcouch of Florida; his precious grandchildren, Ryan, Shannon, and Peter. He is also survived by a brother Ted Tallcouch; and special sister-in-law Lorraine Yandell, as well as several special nephews, nieces, and cousins. In addition to his beloved wife Jo-Anne and parents, he was predeceased by sister Florence Beresky. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 26th, from 2-6 p.m., with a memorial service at 5 p.m. His funeral service will take place on Monday, January 27th, 10:30 a.m. in Saint George Albanian Orthodox Church, Trumbull, with interment to follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery of Easton. In lieu of flowers, Christian's family would prefer contributions in his name to: Saint George Albanian Orthodox Church, 5490 Main Street, Trumbull, CT 06611. For travel directions, or to sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 23, 2020