Christina M. O'Donnell
Christina McInerney O'Donnell, 85, of Fairfield, wife of the late Michael Joseph O'Donnell, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born in Kinvara, County Galway, Ireland, the daughter of the late Michael and Winifred McInerney, she immigrated to the United States at age 17, arriving in June 1952. Several years later, she married and raised five children in Fairfield, Connecticut, a hometown she shared with her brothers and sisters and their families. Christina loved children, family, and a hard day's work. She faced life's challenges head-on, including raising a child with special needs. She shared her wisdom gained of experience with countless others and greeted everyone with a warm smile and a helping hand. It was common for Christina to burst into song to lighten the mood and relish in life's blessings.
She will be sadly missed by her children Michael (Susan) O'Donnell, Jr., Kevin O'Donnell, Eileen Abramovici (Mirel) , Loraine (David) Deeb, Kenneth (Sheila) O'Donnell and grandchildren, Caitlin O'Donnell, Shawn O'Donnell, Michael O'Donnell III, Josh Abramovici, Emily Abramovici, D. J. Deeb, Sean Deeb, Bret Deeb, Michaela O'Donnell, and Declan O'Donnell. She is also survived by her brother James McInerney and sister Theresa McCormack. Christina was predeceased by her husband Michael and siblings Michael McInerney, Thomas McInerney, Matty McInerney, Ann Bellew, Maura O'Loughlin, and Bridie McCormack.
A private family interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull. A remembrance ceremony will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Christina's memory to Marrakech Inc., which provides programs for people with disabilities throughout Connecticut. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.