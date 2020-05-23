Christine Marie Correnti
Feb 5, 1914-May 20, 2020
Christine Marie Correnti (Ninny), age 106, of Bridgeport, CT. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at St Vincent's Hospital. She was the spouse of the late Orlando Correnti for 73 years. She is the daughter of the late Joseph DeLuca and Marieita DiPolito Deluca.
Ninny was a homemaker most of her life. She started her first job at age 45 at Marguerite' s costume shop on State St. She either took a bus, walked or Dad would drive her to work each day. At 55, she started her second act in life. She received her driver's license, bought a brand-new car, and acquired a position at the Bridgeport Education Dept as a Head chef. For the next 30 years she made her "Special Italian Recipes' for all the workers (from the Mayor to the Truck Drivers) to enjoy. She met new people from every walk of life who talk of her kindly to this day. They called her mom and she loved every minute of her days there.
Christine and Orlando lived in Bridgeport all their lives. After Orlando's death in 2002 and at the age of 86, Christine retired. She moved to a condo in the North End of Bridgeport and with the loving help of her children, she was able to live independently until the age of 103. During this time, she belonged to the North End senior Center.
She then entered The Jewish Home for the elderly. At The Home, 'Tina' made many new friends. Among them was a volunteer named Erwin. They bonded and became best friends. She also had quite an active life there with games, recreation and music that Tracey provided. But aside from all else, Ninny loved her family best of all. Her family loves and will miss her always! She misses her beloved sister, the late Mae DeRosa, who was her constant friend and companion throughout their lives!
She is survived by her children: Ron (Marge) Correnti from Fairfield, CT, Patricia (Correnti) Minotti from Milford, CT and Jim (Willa) Correnti from Columbia, CT, her grandchildren: Jill (David) Striebinger , Susan (Jim) Goodine, Sherry (John) Riggi, Jamie (Esther) Minotti , Jody (Sara) Minotti, Terra (Mitch)Duncan, Eileen Correnti, Michael (Jillian) Correnti, Wendy( Ken) Chiu, Wanda (Bogdan) Oprica, 24 great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren. Ninny was also the beloved 'Aunt Tina' to many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend its deepest gratitude to The Jewish Home and all member of the staff for the care and compassion they bestowed on 'Tina'. Please, no flowers. Any donations make out to The Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. All Services are private at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.