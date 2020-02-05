|
Christine S. Hobbs
Christine (Christy) S. Hobbs, age 72, of Bridgeport, passed away with her loving daughter by her side on Friday, January 31st, 2020. Family, friends, and others who have been touched by Christy's life are invited to come together at Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield, from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 7th, 2020 to reminisce, grieve, and support each other. For a full obituary or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 6, 2020