Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Christine Hobbs


1947 - 2020
Christine Hobbs Obituary
Christine S. Hobbs
Christine (Christy) S. Hobbs, age 72, of Bridgeport, passed away with her loving daughter by her side on Friday, January 31st, 2020. Family, friends, and others who have been touched by Christy's life are invited to come together at Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield, from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 7th, 2020 to reminisce, grieve, and support each other. For a full obituary or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 6, 2020
