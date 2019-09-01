|
Christine Louise Ferranti
Christine Louise (Ripley) Ferranti, age 68, of Stratford, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Born on September 29, 1950 in Norwood, MA to the late John and Charlotte (Smith) Ripley, she has been a lifelong resident of Stratford. She was retired from FedEx Freight where she worked as an OS&D associate. Christine worked in the freight industry for most of her career where she made many lifelong friendships that she cherished. She had an extremely funny sense of humor, was compassionate, a dedicated worker, the best mother and friend and everyone who knew her cherished the relationship that they had with her. She enjoyed sunshine, music, traveling and her family most of all. Christine is survived by her daughters, Tobi Matthews and her husband Ed of Stratford and Amy Duprey and her husband Mark of Naples, FL, 3 cherished grandchildren, Alyssa Duprey, Jack and Joey Matthews, her devoted brothers, Thomas Ripley and his wife Moira of Hartland, VT, David Ripley and his wife Darlene of Issaquah, WA and Stephen Ripley and his wife Kathleen of Wilmington, NC, many nieces and nephews all whom she loved very much. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 230 Park Blvd., Stratford. Interment will take place at Union Cemetery Stratford. Friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. The family requests in lieu of flowers, those desiring may donate in Christine's memory to the Friends of Boothe Park, PO Box 902, Stratford, CT 06615. To make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 2, 2019