Christine Marie Holloway
Christine Marie Holloway, age 43, entered Heaven on Monday, December 2, 2019. She is a beloved daughter, sister, friend, and mother of her only child, Vanessa Morales. Being the eldest child of five, she developed a nurturing and loving personality by taking care of her younger siblings. Christine was the first person in her family to graduate from college with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. As a day care educator, she loved working with children, especially with the babies. She had the patience of a saint and would do anything for anyone. She was a loving and caring mother to her precious daughter Vanessa. They were inseparable. Christine was a parishioner at Saint Andrew's Church in Bridgeport, where she was a member of the Columbiettes.
Christine is survived by her daughter Vanessa Morales of Ansonia, her mother Deborah Holloway of Bridgeport, her father Terry Holloway and his wife Liz Holloway of Burkeville, TX, her siblings; John Holloway of Bridgeport, Steven Holloway and girlfriend Jodi Jacobellis of Shelton,Tracey Holloway of Bridgeport, Brian Holloway and fiancée Danielle McCormack of Selden, NY, family friend, Hector Gonzale of Bridgeport, and half-brother, Steve Drumm and his wife LeAnn Drumm of Spurger, TX. Her nephew, Dominic Holloway of Seymour, and her niece, Serena Holloway of Bridgeport.
Christine is also survived by her maternal grandmother, Muriel "Grammy" Rodonski of Bridgeport, her uncles; Michael Rodonski of Bridgeport, Kenneth Rodonski and wife Colleen of Clarksville, AK, Philip Rodonski and wife Sharon of Bridgeport, and her aunt, Anna Rodonski and partner Kathleen Steahle of Guilford. Christine is also survived by her cousin, Joseph Rodonski of Bridgeport, who is currently serving our country with The United States Army. As well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and family friends. Christine was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Philip "Papa" Rodonski, and her aunt, Catherine Rodonski.
Christine was a great mother, daughter, and sister. She always took care of her nephew Dominic and they both enjoyed spending their quality time together. Christine also enjoyed doing puzzles with her niece Serena when she would stop over her mother's house after work. The family would like to thank both Christine's job, "Bright Morning Star Child Care", as well as all the Bridgeport Public Schools for all the love and support. The family would also like to express their gratitude to the community, friends, and family members near and far that have contributed their love and support for all of Christine's family during this difficult time.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Andrew's, 435 Anton Street, Bridgeport with a mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to , 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis TN 38105, in honor of Christine and her passion and love for children. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 9, 2019