Christine McMahon
Christine McMahon, age 69, of Fairfield, CT, passed away on November 9, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Erin Unis (fiancé Kevin Pfeiffer), of Scarsdale, NY, Caitlin McMahon (fiancé Carlos Carvalho), of Fairfield, CT; 3 grandchildren, Olivia Unis, William Unis, and Matthew Unis, of Scarsdale, NY; beloved and adoring soulmate, Tom Larson; and Ed McMahon, former husband, father of her children, and close friend. Christine is also survived by her sisters, Cindy Thorburn (spouse Jim) of Jackson, WY, Cathleen Hamill (fiancé Bill) of Stratford, CT; brothers William Heine (spouse Mary Anne) of Fairfield, CT and David Heine (spouse Nadine), of Cary, NC; as well as 9 nieces and nephews. Chris was predeceased by her daughter Meghan McMahon, as well as her parents, William and Jean Heine. Born on April 21, 1951, in Bridgeport, CT, she graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School and Central CT State College. She raised her 3 daughters amidst many moves around the country, eventually returning to settle in Fairfield, CT. She worked as a sales manager and later began her career in the Dean's Office at Sacred Heart University, where she sent her youngest to school. Christine was a talented artist and a true lover of animals and nature. She enjoyed taking walks every day, reading, bird feeding, and above all, spending time with her family and loved ones and showering them with selfless and endless love. She touched everyone she came across with her supremely gentle, loving, and genuine spirit. She had a heart of true gold and a great sense of humor. Chris' family wish to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Vincent's Hospital for their care during this difficult time. A public Memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org
) or the Make-A-Wish Foundation (wish.org
). For travel directions or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com