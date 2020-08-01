Christopher J. Ghitsa
Christopher J. Ghitsa, age 58 of Trumbull, and beloved husband of Claudia Bacarella Ghitsa, lost a long and courageous battle with ALS on July 29, 2020. Chris was born in Bridgeport, CT on April 28, 1962 to the late George and Marianna Bargiuma Ghitsa. As a devout life-long member of St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church, he served as an altar boy, was active in the MAC-AROY youth group, and played for many years in the (CEOBL) Connecticut Eastern Orthodox Basketball League. As an avid sports fan, Chris loved his NY Yankees and beloved Miami Dolphins, but nothing brought him more pride and joy than cheering on his daughters all those years either on the court or in the field. In recent years, Chris worked as a Sales Representative for BTX Global Logistics, Co. of Shelton, and previously had worked at Mario's Restaurant in Westport where he was quite often the "main attraction" for over 28 years. In addition to his devoted wife Claudia of 20 years, survivors include his two adored and cherished daughters, Gianna Marie and Mia Silvana, a sister Sophia Belade and her husband Mark of Shelton, a brother-in-law Rosario Bacarella and his wife Susan of Trumbull, a brother-in-law Leonard Bacarella and his wife Verity of Monroe, and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews all of whom brought much joy to Chris's life. Our family would like to express sincere gratitude for the high level of care and kindness that was shown to Chris by Connecticut Hospice. A very special thanks to Georgia Kay, Troy Lopes, and Theresa Pratt as we could not have gotten through this extremely difficult time without you. We also want to thank all of Chris's loyal friends who continued to show up week after week to visit him, to watch a game, share an old story, and bring endless amounts of all of his favorite foods! Lastly, I personally would like to thank my sister-in-law Susan who has been a tremendous support system for my entire family and best friend to my husband.
Due to the concern for social gatherings affecting all of us at this time, services and interment were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to ALS Association-Connecticut, 4 Oxford Rd., Milford, CT 06460. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com
