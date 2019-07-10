Christopher James Orrico



Christopher James Orrico, 53, passed away suddenly at home in Fairfield on July 8, 2019. He was the beloved son of James Orrico of Southport and the late Marion Brooks Orrico.

He was born in New Brunswick, NJ and grew up in Westport where he enjoyed a wonderful childhood living close to Compo Beach. He moved to Fairfield as a teenager. He was a 1985 graduate of Kents Hill School in Maine. His heart will always have a place in Westport and the West Village in New York, where he was happiest.

A graduate of American University, Chris went on to own a successful computer company, Connect Data. He sold it to pursue one of his passions, interior design, and worked for Design Within Reach in New York, eventually opening and successfully managing their East Hampton location.

Chris's message throughout his life was simply peace, love and understanding. His greatest wish was to bring people together and to work in any capacity to make the world a better place – manifested by his committed work for Amnesty International and Greenpeace. He loved everyone unconditionally.

Chris possessed a vibrant mind and had an unusually vast knowledge about music, movies and politics. He lit up a room when he walked in and instantly made friends with everyone. He was kind and compassionate, and his energy and joy for life were infectious. No one who knew and loved Chris will ever listen to a Rolling Stones song again without remembering him. He had so much to offer this world and left much too early.

In addition to his father Chris is survived by his sister, Gaby and brother-in-law, Gerry, his nephew, Alexander and nieces, Isabelle and Olivia, all of Fairfield. He also leaves behind extended family and innumerable close friends, who he loved and cared about deeply. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Orrico.

Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fairfield. He will be inurned in Willowbrook Cemetery in Westport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Chris's name to Amnesty International USA, PO Box 98233, Washington, DC 20077 or at donate.amnestyusa.org.

To sign his online tribute page, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com. Published in Connecticut Post from July 11 to July 12, 2019