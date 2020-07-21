Christopher Scharfe

Christopher Louis Scharfe
Christopher Louis Scharfe, age 72, of Ansonia since 1996, formerly of Milford and New Britain, the beloved husband of the late Elena Nikolaevna Scharfe, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born in White Plains, NY on November 11, 1947, son of the late Louis and Dorothea Fintel Scharfe. Christopher proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1971 until 1973. He was a graduate of Westlake High School of Thornwood, NY and continued his education at Westchester Community College of Valhalla, NY before receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from New York University and taking post degree courses at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute of Troy, NY. Christopher was employed as an Industrial Engineer with the Defense Contract Management Agency of Stratford since 1982, overseeing defense contracts for the U.S. Government DoD. He had also been employed by Sikorsky Aircraft of Stratford, CT and the Lee Company of Essex, CT. Christopher enjoyed model trains and music and was an avid keyboardist which he shared with his wife Elena. He was a very hard worker and was detail orientated. Christopher had a caring attitude toward the Indigenous American Indians and was a collector of Indian artifacts. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family and many friends. Christopher will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.
His family includes his loving sister Louise DuBois (Vincent) of Tivoli, NY, his caring brothers Evan Scharfe (Sharon) of New Richmond, WI and Ronald Scharfe (Faiekah) of St. Paul, MN and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service with full military honors accorded will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia with Rev. James Wegener, Pastor of the Reclaim Christian Church of Ansonia officiating. There will be no calling hours.
Memorial Gifts in Christopher's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the American Heart Association
through the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street, Seymour, CT 06483.
