Christopher T. Domurad
Christopher T. Domurad, age 38, of North Haven entered into rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Griffin Hospital in Derby. He is the cherished son of Sharon Kelleher Domurad and the late Mark T. Domurad. Chris was born in New Haven on August 25, 1982, and grew up in Derby before moving to North Haven seven years ago. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart University in 2005. Chris was a web designer and most recently worked for LifeCare in Shelton. He served as a cub scout leader for Jackson's den. He is the proud and loving father of Jackson Domurad. Chris also leaves his brother, Ryan Domurad, his grandmother Catherine Kelleher, aunts and uncles Michael and Maureen Kelleher and Henry and Debbie Domurad, and several cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Henry Domurad, Sr. and John "Jack" Kelleher, grandmother Sophia Domurad, and uncle Christopher Kelleher. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. There will be no calling hours. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. directly at St. Mary's Church, 212 Elizabeth Street, Derby. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery in Derby. Memorial contributions are requested to Christopher Domurad Scholarship Fund for students going into the Information Technology fields from Derby High School through the funeral home. Online condolences can be offered to the family at www.adzimafh.com
.