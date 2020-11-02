1/1
Christopher T. Domurad
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher T. Domurad
Christopher T. Domurad, age 38, of North Haven entered into rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Griffin Hospital in Derby. He is the cherished son of Sharon Kelleher Domurad and the late Mark T. Domurad. Chris was born in New Haven on August 25, 1982, and grew up in Derby before moving to North Haven seven years ago. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart University in 2005. Chris was a web designer and most recently worked for LifeCare in Shelton. He served as a cub scout leader for Jackson's den. He is the proud and loving father of Jackson Domurad. Chris also leaves his brother, Ryan Domurad, his grandmother Catherine Kelleher, aunts and uncles Michael and Maureen Kelleher and Henry and Debbie Domurad, and several cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Henry Domurad, Sr. and John "Jack" Kelleher, grandmother Sophia Domurad, and uncle Christopher Kelleher. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. There will be no calling hours. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. directly at St. Mary's Church, 212 Elizabeth Street, Derby. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery in Derby. Memorial contributions are requested to Christopher Domurad Scholarship Fund for students going into the Information Technology fields from Derby High School through the funeral home. Online condolences can be offered to the family at www.adzimafh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved