Christos Metsopoulos
Christos Metsopoulos, age 90 of Bridgeport, beloved husband of 18 years to the late Beverly Erickson passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late John and Diana Gekas Metsopoulos. He was a graduate of Bassick High School Class of 1948 and was a talented draftsman and artist who loved classic jazz and old movies. Always a "Black Rocker" at heart, Chris will most fondly be remembered tanning on his bench at St. Mary's, having lunch at Harborview with his treasured friends Steve, Martine and Rich, and greeting all he met with a smile and his "Have A Happy" wishes.
Chris is survived by his children Peter Metsopoulos of Baltimore, Diane (Tom) Connolly of Bridgeport and John Metsopoulos of Mexico City, and his stepchildren Jane (Harry) Hajedemos of West Haven and Victor (Merrilynn) Erickson of Chicago. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren and the love of the Curtis family. He was predeceased by Sophie Vaggelopoulos Metsopoulos and his brother Athan Metsopoulos. Sincere thanks are extended to the nursing "angels" on 6 South at St. Vincent's. Your professionalism, compassionate care, and support will never be forgotten.
The Rite of Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Bridgeport with Fr. Georgios Livaditis Presbyter officiating followed by interment at Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will take place on Thursday morning from 10:15 until time of service in the church. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in memory of Christos. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com
AIONIA H MNHMH
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 25, 2019