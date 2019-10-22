|
|
Christy Ann Carnahan
Vincent
Christy Ann Carnahan Vincent, 77, of Moneta, VA passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 1, 1942. Christy was the daughter of the late Ray Walker Carnahan and Theda Naomi Fox Carnahan.
She was the loving wife of the late Roger Luce Vincent whom she met while a nursing student in San Antonio, Texas. They were married for 54 years.
Christy spent most of her formative years in Arizona and Texas where she graduated from San Antonio Junior College and Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1963. The faculty considered her "a rare compound of frolic and fun." While in Nursing School she earned several awards, perhaps the most endearing were Class Queen and school Sweetheart. Later, she earned a B.S. in Health Care Administration from St. Joesph's College.
Christy was a licensed nurse in Texas, Oklahoma, Connecticut, and Virginia. She worked as a Charge Nurse in the emergency room, a Physician's nurse, School Nurse at Stepney Elementary in Monroe, CT, Nurse Supervisor, and most recently, as Director of Nursing at Sound View in New Haven, CT. She absolutely loved being of service and was thrilled to be a nurse.
Christy and her husband Roger lived in Monroe, CT for thirty-three years where they raised two boys and pursued their passion for the water and gardening. She was always involved in her community, serving on numerous boards and associations, including Monroe Board of Health, Connecticut School Nurse Association, Monroe Parents Council, and the Monroe Jaycee Women. While a Jaycee she was awarded the Distinguished Woman's Award and the Key Woman Award of Connecticut State Jaycees.
In 1999, Christy and Roger 'retired' to Smith Mountain Lake in Moneta, VA where they loved to entertain their grandchildren. Christy remained active in the community as a volunteer at the Westlake Library and a member of the "Holy Rollers" needlework group.
Christy is survived by her two sons, Stephen R. Vincent and his wife, Krystyna; Bradley F. Vincent and his wife, Kathleen; five grandchildren, Elise, Julia, Andrew, Michael and Evan Vincent; three siblings and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Smith Mountain Lake, is assisting the family.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 23, 2019