Christy Cashavelly

Christy CashavellyCASHAVELLY, Christy, 93, of Fairfield CT, passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's hospital on July 24, 2020. He was born in Blackstone, MA of the late George and Sophie (Fatsy) Cashavelly. In addition to Cynthia, his beloved wife of 67 years, he is survived by his son, Gary Cashavelly and his wife Barbara of Massachusetts, his daughter Lisa Roach, granddaughter Laura Ritch and her husband Todd and great-grandson Timothy, grandson Thomas Cashavelly and his wife Cassandra and great-grandson Blake and sister Catherine Broadbin as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by sisters Mary Bickey, Alice Bullard, Leona Pandaru, Betty Balamaci, Elizabeth Geambazi, Constance Cashavelly and Margaret Gell. Chris also resided in Gulfport, Florida. He attended the University of Bridgeport and was a graduate of the Colonial School of Tool Engineering. He worked at the Sturm-Ruger gun company in Southport for forty years as a senior product engineer. A veteran of World War ll, he served on a destroyer in the U.S. Navy. Chris was an avid golfer and Red Sox fan and enjoyed playing chess. A private service for immediate family members to be held at Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home in Woonsocket, RI with burial at St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church, Easton, CT or to the Holy Dormition Orthodox Church, Cumberland, RI.