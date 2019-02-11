Christy D. Lambert

Christy D. Lambert of Fairfield and Naples, Florida, and beloved husband of the late Harriet Lambert, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Worcester, Massachusetts to Thomas and Catherine Lambert. He attended Commerce High School where he was elected Senior Class President, and was also chosen commencement valedictorian based on his outstanding academic performance. His college career at Worcester Polytechnic Institute was interrupted for a period of time because of his proud service to his country. Ultimately, he returned to WPI and received his BS in Electrical Engineering with distinction. Later, after gaining some practical, professional experience, he completed his post graduate studies at both WPI and the Sloan School of Industrial Management at MIT.

Chris' area of professional expertise was Control Engineering. Considered a global, industry thought leader and strategist, he rose to the senior executive levels at several major Fortune 500 publishing, bottling and pharmaceutical companies. Throughout his career, he remained active in the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), the world's largest technical professional association; ultimately rising through its leadership ranks to become its President, and the recipient of its Outstanding Achievement Award. Additionally, he was named Vice Chairman of the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE), further reflecting his propensity to recognize and nurture promising, Pharma/Engineering talent. For a time, he joined the faculty of Fairfield University's Math Department as a visiting, adjunct professor lecturing in the field of applied science.

Chris lived in Fairfield for over 40 years and loved being active in the community. He was a freemason. He coached countless youth sports programs, and quickly became a fan favorite because he worked diligently to build morale and self-esteem in both the strongest and weakest of athletes. He was also committed to his spiritual home, St. George Church where he served as Parish Council President. For several years, Chris worked alongside his wife in support of her passion project; The Gift of Life Donor Program. After her passing, he remained in the coordinator role, continuing her tireless commitment to the cause; thereby solidifying her philanthropic legacy.

He was a natural athlete who loved racquetball, swimming, and lazy summer days at the beach. Chris was a very well read. He was a true Renaissance man; his intellect often shaded by his humility. He was hardworking, genuine and honorable.

This devoted family man is survived by his loving children, Dr. Katherine Lambert (Mr. Alexander Momtaheni) of Fairfield, Ms. Nancy Lambert (Dr. Louis Theodos) of Westport, and Mr. Thomas Lambert (Mrs. Marisa Lambert), also of Westport. He will be sorely missed by his adoring grandchildren, Olivia and Christopher Lambert, and Lexah Lambert Theodos.

He is also survived by his two sisters; Mrs. Violet Laska of Worcester, MA and Dr. Dorothy Lambert of Holden, MA, his sister-in-law, Mrs. Maureen Lambert of Holden, MA, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Dr. Theodore Lambert and brother-in-law Peter Laska.

Friends may greet his family on Wednesday, February 13th from 4-7 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Rd. in Fairfield with the Trisagion Service to take place at 6 p.m. A Funeral Service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, February 14th at 11a.m. at St. George Orthodox Church, 5490 Main St. in Trumbull. Interment with full Military Honors will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Orthodox Church, 5490 Main Street, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611.