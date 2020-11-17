1/
Chrysoula Vlamis
Chrysoula Vlamis, age 93 of Stratford, beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born April 4, 1927 in a small village in Aprovato on the island of Andros in Greece to the late Kostantinos and Margarita Petrisis. Out of four siblings Ioannis, Elefterios, Pagona, Chrysoula was the youngest. At the age of 16 she moved to Athens where she resided with her aunt that sent her to tailoring trade school. After completion, she followed her profession designing and selling dresses in Athens. A few years later she met Platon Vlamis, they were married and moved to the USA. They had two children together, Nicholas and Constantinos. They all moved back to Greece and returned to the US in the late 1970's. In 1982 the long-term lease of their business expired and they took over Tomlinson's Restaurant in Bridgeport. After her husband's passing in 1986, her favorite pastime was to spend her days at Tomlinson's on her little stool giving direction and welcoming customers.
She is survived by her two children the oldest Nicholas and his wife Helen and their 3 children Christina, Alexander, Demitra, and the youngest Constantinos and his wife Eftehia and their four children Chrysoula, Platon, Raphael and Angelika. Her devotion in life was her children and grandchildren which she adored. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law.
Due to current restrictions and social distancing, all services will be private with interment to take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport next to her husband Platon. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. Donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Bridgeport in memory of Chrysoula. For online condolences, memorial tributes and donations, visit us at commercehillfh.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
