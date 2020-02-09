|
|
Cindy H. Cahill
Cindy Holmes Cahill passed away peacefully at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, VT on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the age of 58.
Cindy is survived by her daughters Catherine LaRose and Debbie Gregan, son Charles LaRose and longtime partner Louis LaRose all of Burlington, VT, her father Edward R. Holmes, Jr. of York, SC, her sister Joann Holmes of Naugatuck, CT, her sister Laura Holmes Glenn and husband Todd Glenn of Rock Hill, SC and several nieces and nephews.
Cindy was born and raised in Fairfield, CT before moving to Burlington VT to assist her partner in his business. She was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School.
Anyone who knew Cindy appreciated her humor, laugh and smile. She was extremely smart and fun loving and had a great artistic talent. She loved her Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots and was an avid fan. Maybe now you can find out "Whatever happened to Paul's hand?".
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 10, 2020