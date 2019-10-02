|
In Loving Memory of Cindy Horan March 5, 1950 October 2, 2014 Although, we loved you dearly, God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you, and whispered, "Come to Me". Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best. Author Unknown Sadly missed by: Your husband Duane, daughter Valerie, son Duane, and grandchildren Ethan, Peyton and Noah