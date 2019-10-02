Home

More Obituaries for Cindy Horan
Cindy Horan

Cindy Horan In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of Cindy Horan March 5, 1950 October 2, 2014 Although, we loved you dearly, God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you, and whispered, "Come to Me". Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best. Author Unknown Sadly missed by: Your husband Duane, daughter Valerie, son Duane, and grandchildren Ethan, Peyton and Noah
