Cintia Andrea
Cinita Hampton Andrea, age 65, of Trumbull, beloved daughter of Walter and Gladys Varrone Hampton, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center. She loved music, dancing, visiting the casino and spending time with family. Cinita is survived by three brothers, Mark Hampton and wife, Candice, Walter Hampton Jr. and wife, Tara and David Hampton and wife, Linda, one sister, Nancy Bokina, four aunts, Theresa Crisante, Doris Canfield and husband, James, Ann Testo and husband, Albert and Barbara Varonne and several cousins. Due to the current health situation, all services will be held privately. The Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To celebrate her memory, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020