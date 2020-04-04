|
|
Claire A. May
Claire A. May, a lifelong Bridgeport resident, beloved teacher and loyal employee of Saint Vincent's Medical Center, School of Nursing, for over 40 years, went home to the Lord on April 3, 2020 at the Brightview Senior Living Facility in Shelton, CT. Claire died one week shy of her 96th birthday. Claire was born on April 11, 1924. She was the daughter of Patrick and Anastasia Brennan May. Claire was born and lived her entire life in Bridgeport. She attended Bridgeport Public Schools and did her undergraduate studies at the University of Connecticut and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She was a registered dietician. She did her post graduate studies at Fairfield University where she received her Master's Degree in education. Claire traveled extensively throughout her life and made may trips to Ireland to visit relatives. She was proud of her Irish heritage. She enjoyed traveling and took many trips throughout the United States and Europe. Claire was a respected teacher and was admired by all the nursing students who had the privilege of being in her class. She was a constant source of love, friendship and good common sense for all who knew her. Claire was dedicated to her faith and was a member of the Mercy Associates for 27 years. She supported the Sisters of Mercy of the America's, taught at the Mercy Learning Center of which she was a founding member and was an active volunteer of the Merton House. She was a Eucharist minister and gave communion to the sick at St. Vincent's. Claire's support of the homeless and poor of Bridgeport knew no bounds. Claire was predeceased by her parents, and eight brothers and sisters, Thomas, Christine, Joseph, Harry, Marion, William, Cleta May and Pauline Jaros. Claire leaves behind her two nieces Stasia Jaros Packard and her husband Steven of Orange and Christine Jaros Calogine of Shelton and several grandnieces and nephews. She also leaves behind to mourn her loss Gerry Corry, her beloved student, friend and caretaker for many years. The family would like to thank the Brightview Senior Facility for the excellent and compassionate care they provided Claire during her stay. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private. A Mass and Memorial Service will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to as Claire had so many. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2020