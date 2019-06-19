Claire R. Henderson

Claire R. Henderson, age 84, of Ansonia, beloved mother of Roy and Lori Henderson, passed away on June 16, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Claire was born in Norwich Hospital on October 18, 1934 to the late Leon and Ruth Szczygiel and has been a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Butler Business School. Claire was a 26 year employee of Bridgeport Hospital, where she worked as a unit secretary in the burn unit, Neuro ICU, newborn ICU and then the nursing office. Following her retirement from the hospital she then worked briefly at Oxford Health Insurance, but knew she had to do something more that best suited her caring nature. She became a home health care person who worked in the homes of those challenged by aging. Always fighting for the dignity and rights of every individual she served. After years of service to the sick, Claire had to retire herself. She loved and treasured her family, especially her children. Her friends always were close to her heart. Claire gave to all in need even though she herself wasn't rich. She loved her Polish heritage, culture, music and food. She loved music and she loved to sing even if she couldn't remember the words; she would make up her own verses.

The family would like to thank the 6th Floor staff at Yale New Haven Hospital and the staff at West tower seven and west tower six at Bridgeport Hospital for their kind and loving care. Survivors include her devoted children, Roy Henderson and her daughter Lori Henderson of Ansonia

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Interment will follow at St. Joseph of Stratford Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home.