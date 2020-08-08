1/
Clara A. Hellrigel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara A. Santorelli Hellrigel
Clara A. Santorelli Hellrigel, age 89 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Robert G. Hellrigel, passed away, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Clara was born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Victor and Elena Savarese Santorelli, and was a lifelong resident.
As friends and family remember Mom, hospitality is the predominant theme. There was nothing she enjoyed more than welcoming you to her home. If you came anywhere close to lunch or dinner time, it was impossible to leave without her making you eat a huge meal of lasagna, eggplant parmesan, or one of the other Southern Italian dishes made from her own mom's recipe. She never stopped making sure your plate or glass was full. Getting her to sit still, while guests were in her home, was a struggle.
She had a kind and generous heart that she shared openly with friends and neighbors. Always remembering the neighborhood children with small gifts and treats on special holidays.
Mom had a strength that ran deep. She always stepped up to do what was needed. A model of compassion and commitment, she lovingly cared for her ill mother, mother-in-law, and husband until their passing. No one has ever demonstrated deeper devotion, or love of family.
If Mom is not in heaven, the place is empty.
Survivors include her devoted children Robert M. Hellrigel and wife Patricia, Michael Hellrigel and Kathleen Hellrigel, two cherished grandchildren Amy and Katelyn Hellrigel, and eight nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Lydia DeLibero. Funeral services were held privately, with interment in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-3587
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved