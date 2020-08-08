Clara A. Santorelli Hellrigel
Clara A. Santorelli Hellrigel, age 89 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Robert G. Hellrigel, passed away, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Clara was born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Victor and Elena Savarese Santorelli, and was a lifelong resident.
As friends and family remember Mom, hospitality is the predominant theme. There was nothing she enjoyed more than welcoming you to her home. If you came anywhere close to lunch or dinner time, it was impossible to leave without her making you eat a huge meal of lasagna, eggplant parmesan, or one of the other Southern Italian dishes made from her own mom's recipe. She never stopped making sure your plate or glass was full. Getting her to sit still, while guests were in her home, was a struggle.
She had a kind and generous heart that she shared openly with friends and neighbors. Always remembering the neighborhood children with small gifts and treats on special holidays.
Mom had a strength that ran deep. She always stepped up to do what was needed. A model of compassion and commitment, she lovingly cared for her ill mother, mother-in-law, and husband until their passing. No one has ever demonstrated deeper devotion, or love of family.
If Mom is not in heaven, the place is empty.
Survivors include her devoted children Robert M. Hellrigel and wife Patricia, Michael Hellrigel and Kathleen Hellrigel, two cherished grandchildren Amy and Katelyn Hellrigel, and eight nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Lydia DeLibero. Funeral services were held privately, with interment in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
