Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
View Map
1936 - 2019
Clara Cid Obituary
Clara Nerelia Cid
Clara Nerelia Cid, a 30-year resident of Bridgeport, CT died on August 5, 2019. Born in Cuba in 1936, she immigrated to the US with her husband and two children in 1966, settling in White Plains, NY. Clara was a talented seamstress and excellent cook (well known for her flan) who went out of her way to feed family, friends and anyone who happened to be near her kitchen. She remained active and vigorous well into her later years providing her caregiving skills and companionship to several of her neighbors. She was admired by many for her warm and out-going personality and could often be seen walking hand-in-hand with her devoted husband of 62 years, Gilberto. Always putting her family first, she was the quintessential mother who will be sorely missed by her daughter, Noelbis, and her son, Domingo. As one of eight children, Clara leaves behind a large and loving family, most of whom still reside in Cuba. Visitation will be held at Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport, CT on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2:00-5:00pm with a prayer service at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made in Clara's name to the . To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 9, 2019
