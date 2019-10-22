|
Clara J. Harchuck
Clara J. Harchuck (Harcharik), age 96, formerly of Stratford passed away on Oct. 10, 2019 in Stamford. Born in Stratford she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Pekar Harcharik and was a life long area resident. Services with be held on Friday October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Dennis & D'Arcy - Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Friends may visit on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to services.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 23, 2019