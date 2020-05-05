Clara Hounsell
1925 - 2020
Sister Clara Hounsell, SSND
March 8, 1925 – May 4, 2020
Sister Clara Hounsell, a School Sister of Notre Dame, died a natural death on May 4, at Ozanam Hall, in Bayside, Queens, New York, at age 95. She was born on March 8, 1925, in Boston, Massachusetts, and Baptized at the Mission Church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, in Roxbury.
After pronouncing her vows in 1945, Sister Clara taught at schools in Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Later she served as pastoral minister in Easton, Connecticut, and Program Director at the Office of the Propagation of the Faith in the Diocese of Bridgeport.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Sister Clara at Villa Notre Dame in Wilton, Connecticut when possible in the future. She will be buried at the community section of St. Mary Cemetery in Bethel, Connecticut.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Villa Notre Dame
