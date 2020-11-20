Clare G. Coe
Clare Garnsey Coe, age 85, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18th. Born on February 27th, 1935 in the small town of Clayton, New York, she moved often as a child but always within the upstate NY area. She graduated from Ithaca High School and went to work for the Bendix corporation in Sidney. While there she was encouraged by her mother to seek a job in the growing airline industry as a stewardess. She joined the ranks of American Airlines in 1957 and was stationed out of LaGuardia Airport in NYC. There she enjoyed an exciting career traveling the US, meeting celebrities, and making many friends along the way. During trips back home she met her husband to be David Coe and they eventually planned a future together resulting in her retirement from American in 1960. The newlyweds settled in Bristol, CT where Dave secured a job at Bendix corporation and two sons, Jeffrey and Brian, quickly followed. Clare and Dave followed Bendix to Rochester, NY in 1968 where daughter Peggy arrived. Another job offer for Dave brought the Coe family back to Connecticut in 1970 where they settled for good in Trumbull and Clare raised her family. Later in life, she and Dave travelled with friends and visited exciting locations including Mexico, Hawaii, and the Galapagos Islands.
Clare had a true "eye" for design and this was evident in her passion for landscaping. Her home was her proudest achievement and she labored for countless hours ensuring every shrub, bush, and tree was manicured perfectly. Her proud accomplishments did not go unnoticed as she and her home were often featured in the Trumbull Times and on town home tours.
Taking advantage of local community offerings, Clare was a longtime member of the Trumbull Garden Club and the Trumbull Woman's 9-holers golf organization. She volunteered at the Connecticut Audubon Society in Fairfield and held employment at the local consignment shop "Kid's Kloset" in Monroe. She was a member of the Trumbull Congregational Church and more recently, the Nichols United Methodist church where she enjoyed activities with the women's group.
Clare loved calling Trumbull her home and after Dave passed, relocated to Long Hill Villages, "in the center of everything", as she referred to it. She befriended a number of her neighbors and went to work creating a smaller-scale landscaping masterpiece behind her new home with her cat Jemma by her side.
Clare was predeceased by her loving husband Dave of 51 years and her sister Marilyn Bullock of Maryland. Survivors include her sons Jeffrey Coe and wife Sheryl of Trumbull, Brian Coe of Coventry, daughter Peggy Coe and husband John Setaro of Guilford, Elizabeth Meisner of Pittsburgh PA, seven grandchildren, Lauren, Tim, Gregory, Molly, Austin, Julia, Alexis, two great-grandchildren Jocelyn and Charlotte, and her sister Carol Garnsey of Clayton, New York.
The family will hold a private burial service in upstate New York. Thoughts and prayers are always appreciated. Donations can be made to the Connecticut Audubon Society, an organization that both Clare and Dave truly enjoyed. The Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Directors have been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com