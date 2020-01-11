Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Kings Highway Cemetery
271 Cherry St.
Milford, CT
View Map
1930 - 2020
Clarence Harriman Obituary
Clarence Arthur Harriman, Jr.
Clarence Arthur Harriman, Jr., 89, beloved wife of Norma Jean Updyke Harriman, passed away on January 9, 2020. Clarence was born on June 13, 1930 in Baileyville, ME to the late Clarence A. and Omely J. Harriman, Sr.
Clarence served in the Air Force for four years. He worked for his father for many years until embarking into the heavy equipment and construction business. He was a member of the Local Union 478 and worked for McClinch Crane Services in Fairfield. Clarence enjoyed swimming, boating, fishing and scuba diving.
In addition to his wife, Norma Jean, Clarence leaves behind his children, Maryellen Harriman, Lori Jean Harriman, Clarence "Artie" Harriman III and Randy (Jackie) Harriman; grandchildren, Courtney Kiernan, Kevin Harriman, Lauran Harriman, Hailee, Josh and Logan Harriman, Brian Harriman, Jr. and Kyle Cowan. Clarence was predeceased by his sons, Brian Keith Harriman, David Paul Harriman and Stephen Arthur Harriman; his daughter, Terri Lynn Harriman; and his grandson, Walter Joseph Kiernan.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. The family is being compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 12, 2020
