Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton's Mortuary, Inc.
25 Margaret Morton Lane
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-576-0326
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morton's Mortuary, Inc.
25 Margaret Morton Lane
Bridgeport, CT 06604
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Refuge Temple C.O.G
3050 Main St.
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
Mt. Grove Cemetery
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarisse Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarisse Johnson


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarisse Johnson Obituary
CLARISSE L. JOHNSON
Clarisse L. Johnson, 86 of Bridgeport entered eternal rest Friday, February 28, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Refuge Temple C.O.G, 3050 Main St., Bridgeport. Friends are invited to the viewing Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport, CT. See www.mortonsmortuary.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarisse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morton's Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -