CLARISSE L. JOHNSON
Clarisse L. Johnson, 86 of Bridgeport entered eternal rest Friday, February 28, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Refuge Temple C.O.G, 3050 Main St., Bridgeport. Friends are invited to the viewing Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport, CT. See www.mortonsmortuary.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2020