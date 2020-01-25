|
|
Claudia R. Connors
Claudia R. Connors, age 67, of Derby, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Claudia was born in Bridgeport, CT on November 7, 1952, daughter of the late James L. and Rachelle V. Connors. She graduated from Derby High School in 1970, then moved to Rhode Island for several years after her marriage. She returned to Connecticut in 1977 and began her career as an Inspector-parts and layout at Sikorsky Aircraft/Lockheed Martin, retiring in 2018 after 40 years of service. Caudia was a lifelong cat lover, and always had a fur baby or two to keep her company. She left behind her beloved constant companion, Roger Cat. She is survived by a daughter, Christina R. Connors-Miron of Bristol; sisters Janis Hardy (Edward) of Oxford and Frances Johnson (Shawn) of Derby; and her brother James Connors (Dena) of Richmond, VA. She also leaves her nieces, Kelly Queen (James) and their son Oliver of Marysville, Ohio; Michelle Spader (Richard) and their children, Richard and Teresa, of Oxford; Holly DeRenzo and her children, Salvatore and Isabella, of Durham; her favorite nephew, David Williams of Oxford; and numerous cousins, friends and co-workers. A Celebration of Life for Claudia will be held on Saturday, February 1 at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, CT. Friends may greet her family prior to the service from 12:00 to 1 p.m. Memorial contributions in Claudia's name may be made to Seymour CARES (cat rescue) at www.seymourcares.org/; or to the , Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 758540, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 26, 2020