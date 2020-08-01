Claudia Improta

Claudia ImprotaClaudia Improta, a 73-year-old Shelton resident and wife of Alexander Improta, went to be with the Lord on July 27 at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, MA. She was born in Genoa, Italy on August 3, 1946, daughter of the late Antonio and Rina Valzania Dellacasa. She worked as a bookkeeper for over 30 years at VARCA, Inc. in Ansonia. She was an avid N.Y. Giants fan, having the pleasure to witness 4 Super Bowl wins, and Yankees fan, with Tino Martinez being one of her all-time favorites. She enjoyed Broadway shows, particularly Les Misérables, having seen it over 15 times on and off Broadway. She enjoyed playing and most of the time, winning, trivial pursuit and canasta. Claudia loved to feed her family and all who tasted her pesto said it was legendary. She attended The Seymour Evangelical Baptist Church. In addition to her husband Alex, she leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Allison Calvert & husband Richard of Oxford, her son Marc Improta & wife Lauren of Fairfield, her grandchildren Benjamin Improta of Fairfield, Noah & Quinn Calvert of Oxford, and several nieces & nephews. Due to the current conditions and safety concerns regarding large gatherings, the service to celebrate Claudia's life will be private. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home has been privileged with the arrangements.