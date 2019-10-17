|
Claudia R. Sinal
Claudia Reynolds Sinal, age 68, of Stratford, beloved wife of Joseph Sinal, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019 in her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born on May 2, 1951 in Bridgeport and was the daughter of the late Clinton and Ida-Read Seymour Reynolds. Claudia enjoyed sewing, visiting the beach and spending the holidays with family especially her grandchildren. In addition to her beloved husband Joseph, of 47 years, Claudia is survived by four daughters, Jennifer Swingler and husband John of Shelton, Jo-Ann Epstein and husband Christopher of Fairfield, Jamie Toppin and husband Aaron of Shelton and Jessica Gabriel and husband Paul of Trumbull, six grandchildren, Julia, Emma, Tessa, Annabell, Nathan and Sydney, one brother, Thomas Reynolds of New Hampshire and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved parents, Claudia was predeceased by one brother, Ronald Reynolds. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Peter Adamski. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Friends may call at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford on Friday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. For those who so desire, contributions may be made in Claudia's memory to Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 18, 2019