Claudia (Torregiani) Uranga, age 71, of Woodbury, CT and Bluffton, SC and formerly of Trumbull, CT passed away June 7, 2020 at her home. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Antonio (Jimmy) and Anunziata (Nellie) Torregiani. Claudia was a dedicated educator, an avid reader, hiker, kayaker, photographer and tennis player. Claudia touched everyone's heart with her gentle smile, her kindness and selflessness. She is survived by her beloved husband Joseph Uranga; three devoted daughters Jaime Lynn Uranga, Jody Elizabeth Mihalek and Christine Ann Kaszanek and her husband Stephen; her loving brother James Torregiani and his wife Cynthia; two cherished grandchildren Dashel and Sailor Claudia and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current health situation funeral services are private. Interment in Long Hill Cemetery Trumbull, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital New Haven, Connecticut. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 9, 2020.
