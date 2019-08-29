|
Cleveland Williams
January 30, 1970 - August 25, 2019Cleveland Williams, was born January 30, 1970 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Rev. Blanche and Willie James Williams, Sr. He received his wings on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
He leaves to his passing, his brother, Willie James Williams, Jr. and his sister-in-law, Marshia Williams (West Haven, CT). He leaves a daughter, Tamia Brown Oklahoma. His Fiancee, Shannon Harris (Chesapeake, VA), best friends Ponce James and Bruce Ellis, special mother, Gaynell Martin, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many more friends. A celebration of life will be held Fri. Aug. 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Calvary Temple Christian Center, 319 Barnum Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Calling hours 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave messages of comfort for the Williams family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 30, 2019