Clifford C. Bray
Clifford C. Bray, 89, joined his wife, Gilda "Jill" Bray in heaven on February 7, 2020. He passed away surrounded by his loving family. He was a Sergeant in the Air Force, during the Korean War. He owned his own beauty shop (Clifford's) for 30 years. Clifford loved playing golf, cards and painting. He is survived by three children, Lauren Bray Cenatiempo and her husband Al, son Clifford (Buddy) Bray, Jr. and his wife Frances, and son James Bray, as well as five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Maude Hunter, Home First Healthcare & Vitas Hospice Healthcare. Services will be private, arrangements were entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2020