Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Bray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford C. Bray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford C. Bray Obituary
Clifford C. Bray
Clifford C. Bray, 89, joined his wife, Gilda "Jill" Bray in heaven on February 7, 2020. He passed away surrounded by his loving family. He was a Sergeant in the Air Force, during the Korean War. He owned his own beauty shop (Clifford's) for 30 years. Clifford loved playing golf, cards and painting. He is survived by three children, Lauren Bray Cenatiempo and her husband Al, son Clifford (Buddy) Bray, Jr. and his wife Frances, and son James Bray, as well as five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Maude Hunter, Home First Healthcare & Vitas Hospice Healthcare. Services will be private, arrangements were entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -