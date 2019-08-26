|
Clifford R. Lydiksen, Jr.
Clifford R. Lydiksen, Jr., age 61 of Milford, passed away August 26, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford. Clifford was born in Willimantic, April 6, 1958, son of the late Clifford R. Lydiksen, Sr., and Mary Lou Crocco. He was a hardworking man who worked as a machinist for Metro North Railroad and also worked as operations supervisor at Webster Bank Arena of Bridgeport where he enjoyed driving a Zamboni and was affectionately known as, "Ice Man". He was an avid Miami Dolphins, New York Yankees, and the New York Islanders fan. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years Jean Marie Fedak Lydiksen, his children Jena, Corey, Cali, and Colin Lydiksen, his grandson Jackson Pellecchia, his siblings Doreen Wallace (John), Cindy Volpe, and Lenny Lydiksen, his mother-in-law Martha Fedak, his sister-in-law Mary Ann Roscoe, and his brother-in-law Michael Fedak, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Patrick Lydiksen and brother-in-law Jack Roscoe. Calling hours will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation at liverfoundation.org. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 27, 2019