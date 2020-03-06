|
Clifford S. Lasto
Clifford S. Lasto, age 88 of Woodbridge CT, beloved husband of Helen J. Lasto, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Cliff was born in Bridgeport, CT on November 17, 1931, son of Stephen and Celia Lasto.
Cliff attended Lehigh University and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was also a member of the varsity golf team.
After a short employment with Sikorsky Aircraft, Cliff started Air-Vac Engineering Co. in 1960 along with his late brother-in-law Raymond Duhaime. Together they grew the business based on air-operated vacuum pumps used to assist early manufacturing processes. The company continued to grow and innovate offering additional opportunities in the electronics industry. In 1971, Air-Vac introduced the first electronic rework machine which made it possible to repair printed circuit boards with increased speed and efficiency. After 60 years in business, Air-Vac supplies automated robotic platforms for a wide range of electronic based industries. Cliff actively participated in the daily management of Air-Vac through February 2020.
Cliff enjoyed playing golf and was a longtime member of Mill River Country Club. Helen and Cliff loved traveling, especially to their Florida condo where golf, friends and family were the order of the day.
He is survived by his beloved wife Helen of 43 years, his sister Shirley Duhaime, his daughters, sons and their spouses: Linda and Brian Czaplicki, Lorette and Bernie Andrews, Janine and Lenny Candela, Ron and Lynne Kopcik, Howard and Kirstin Lasto, Brett and Babette Lasto, Lee and Tricia Lasto, as well as 17 grandchildren (Jeanne, Greg, Paul, Jonathan, Dayana, Christina, Jessica, Justin, Mary, Emily, Jansson, Kalen, Victoria, Mollee, Maggie, Megan, Christopher), 5 great-grandchildren (Carter, Travis, Rylie, Austin, Wesley) and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Assumption Church,
81 Center Rd, Woodbridge, CT. Calling hours will be held at the church from 10:00 to 11:15 with mass to follow at 11:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven https://www.yalecancercenter.org/gifts/
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2020