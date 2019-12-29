|
Clifford L. Young
Clifford L. Young, age 90, of Shelton, beloved husband of Marie Ehrhardt Young, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born in Bridgeport on December 6, 1929 he was a son of the late Frank and Ellen Hedberg Young. A U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, Cliff was a retired foreman from Sikorsky Aircraft with over 42 years of dedicated service. He was the former owner of Varsity Sports Store and was an Auxiliary State Trooper at Troop G for 40 years. He enjoyed golfing, camping, traveling, working in his garage on projects and spending time outdoors. While at Sikorsky, he traveled throughout the U.S. and many countries assisting in many capacities. But above all his roles in life, none was greater than that of husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He treasured his time with his family and the memories they created together will continue to live on in their hearts. He was predeceased by a son, John Young. In addition to his beloved wife of 65 years, Marie, survivors include four loving children, Jeffry Young and his wife Sandra, Jacqueline M. Young, Judi Whalley and her husband Tom and Janis Mahoney and her husband Brian all of Shelton, five cherished grandchildren, Jeffry Jr., Jeremy, Jenna, Taylor and Nicole, a great-granddaughter, Selina, a sister, Margaret Lonsdale of Bridgeport, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the and the staff at Vitas for all their exceptional care and support, especially Sabina, Shirley and his nurse Mary. A special thanks to Elisa and Evelyn, for their loving care and also Richard from Executive Care. Funeral services will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 31, 2019