Connecticut Post Obituaries
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1578
Clitus Tomlinson Obituary
Clitus Floyd Tomlinson
Mr. Clitus Floyd Tomlinson, 97, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Lord Chamberlain Manor of Stratford. He was born on his family farm in Stowe, VT on Nov. 17, 1922, enlisted in the U.S. Army on Sept. 16, 1940 and was Honorably Discharged on Sept. 2, 1945. During his years of service he was awarded the American Defense Service Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Theater Campaign Ribbon. He was employed in the construction field as a heavy equipment operator then drove for Yellow Freight. During his spare time he loved to work on cars, and care for animals, especially dogs. Floyd loved his family and has resided in Seymour for the past 40 years with his life partner Joanna Kozlowski. Survivors are his daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia amd Jack Bennett, two grandchildren Michael Bennett and Tara McCarten, five great-grandchildren and a brother Philip Tomlinson. A Memorial service and burial with full military honors will be held in St. Michael's Cemetery Derby in the future. Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N.Cliff St., Ansonia, CT 06401
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 24, 2020
