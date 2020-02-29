|
Colin F. Keegan
Colin Francis Keegan passed away surrounded by love in his Newbury, NH home. He was 54 years young when his three-year battle with glioblastoma ended on February 25th. Colin was born October 30, 1965 in Bridgeport, CT, the dear son of Cordelia and the late William Keegan of Stratford, CT. Colin grew up in Stratford, CT, graduating from Stratford High School in 1983. He then joined the United States Marine Corps. and was stationed at Camp Lejeune, Norfolk Naval Station, and on the USS Iwo Jima.
After completing his enlistment, Colin met his wife Jackie and they began planning their future. He received his Associate's Degree from Housatonic Community College and his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Connecticut, graduating in May 1995. He married Jackie on June 25, 1995 and they moved to Murray, Utah. When he wasn't working at the University of Utah Medical Center, he enjoyed home brewing and hiking and skiing the Wasatch Mountains. There, the couple welcomed their first child Mackenzie. Missing New England and their families, Colin joined the Cytogenetics Department at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He remained employed there for 21 years. New Hampshire was the perfect place to raise a family and they soon welcomed their son William.
Colin always considered himself a lifelong learner. He became a certified telemark and downhill instructor at Mt. Sunapee. He was an avid cyclist, enjoying the quiet, hilly roads around his home and a proud Prouty cancer ride supporter. As Colin's cancer progressed, he found great solace in his other passions: reading, playing his guitars, and sailing on the beautiful lakes around his home. However, his greatest devotion was his family, and he wanted to be remembered as a good father, husband, son, brother, and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years Jacqueline Fitzgerald Keegan, his children Mackenzie and William, his mother Cordelia Keegan of Stratford, CT and his sister Caroline (James) Tighe of West Haven, CT. He was also deeply loved by Jackie's siblings: Dawn (George) O'Rourke of Mt. Dora, FL, Patricia (Joseph) Roberto of Trumbull, CT, Lawrence (Laura) Fitzgerald of East Lyme, CT; many dear cousins, nephews and nieces, as well as Michael Straussner of Bridgeport, CT. He was predeceased by his father William F. Keegan, and his mother-in-law, Joan Forrest Fitzgerald.
His family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to our angels on Earth at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Williams Hospital, and Lake Sunapee VNA/Hospice. Your caring hearts lightened our heavy load and we are forever grateful.
A private interment and celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Anyone wishing to make contributions may do so to New England Healing Sports Association (nehsa.org).
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2020