Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Julius Powell


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colin Julius Powell Obituary
Colin Julius Powell
Colin Julius Powell, age 87, of Fairfield entered into rest on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fairfield. He was the devoted husband of 63 years to Julia "Carol" (Moseley) Powell. Colin was born in Shelton on April 10, 1932, son of the late Charles and Adaline (King) Powell and was a Fairfield resident since 1962. He proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Colin was a Purchasing Agent in the commercial plumbing and heating industry for many years before retiring in 1993 as a Project Manager with James T. Kay Company. He was a member of the Local Union 777 Plumbers & Pipefitters. Colin is the loving father of Deborah (Tom) Daily and Wendy (Jeffrey) Moore and beloved grandfather of Erin and Michael Daily and Justin and Ian Moore. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Colin was predeceased by a brother Roger Powell and four sisters, Lorraine Cook, Genevieve Crasilli, Wilma Dorso, and Charlotte Musselman. Friends may call on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. His funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the parlor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, www.apdaparkinson.org or , . Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now