Colin Julius Powell
Colin Julius Powell, age 87, of Fairfield entered into rest on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fairfield. He was the devoted husband of 63 years to Julia "Carol" (Moseley) Powell. Colin was born in Shelton on April 10, 1932, son of the late Charles and Adaline (King) Powell and was a Fairfield resident since 1962. He proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Colin was a Purchasing Agent in the commercial plumbing and heating industry for many years before retiring in 1993 as a Project Manager with James T. Kay Company. He was a member of the Local Union 777 Plumbers & Pipefitters. Colin is the loving father of Deborah (Tom) Daily and Wendy (Jeffrey) Moore and beloved grandfather of Erin and Michael Daily and Justin and Ian Moore. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Colin was predeceased by a brother Roger Powell and four sisters, Lorraine Cook, Genevieve Crasilli, Wilma Dorso, and Charlotte Musselman. Friends may call on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. His funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the parlor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, www.apdaparkinson.org or , . Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 15, 2019