Colleen A. Bowe of New Milford, CT, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 after a long battle with cancer at the age of 51.

She was born December 14, 1967 in Bridgeport, CT, daughter of Robert Dwyer of Melbourne Beach, FL and Joan (Schiavone) Dwyer of New Milford, CT. Colleen graduated from Newtown High School in 1986. In 1992 she moved from Newtown to New Milford where she worked at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehab Center as the head of human resources and payroll. Colleen was a member of Our Lady of The Lakes Church in New Milford and volunteered as the hair and makeup expert for New Milford High School Musicals. She had an eye for detail and took pride in making sure each character had the right look. Colleen was well loved by her colleagues and friends both at CVHRC and at New Milford High School. Above all she was a wonderful mother and sister and she always put her family first. Those who knew her recognized her unwavering resilience and dedication to her two children. Her strength and courage inspired her son to pursue a career as a physician and he is currently a second year medical student at UCONN.

Besides her parents Colleen is survived by her son Michael Brian Bowe of Hartford, CT, daughter Jessica Ann Bowe of New Milford, CT and her sister Lisa Dwyer of New Milford, CT. She was predeceased by her brother Brian Dwyer.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of The Lakes Church in New Milford. The interment will take place at a later date. Calling hours will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Contributions in Colleen's memory may be made to the New Milford VNA Hospice, 68 Park Lane Rd., New Milford, CT 06776.