Concetta (Connie) Arlio

Concetta (Connie) Paumi Arlio, age 96, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late James S. Arlio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born in Bridgeport on November 8, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Salvatore and Carmela Furnari Paumi. Connie was a former member of the Ladies Fraternity Guild at St. Theresa's Church and loved spending time with her favorite dog Truman. She was dedicated to her family and always put their needs before her own. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include three loving children, James G. Arlio and his wife Rose Marie, Jeffrey Arlio and his wife Sara and Janis Arlio Failla, all of Trumbull, a granddaughter, Christina Arlio-Monteiro and her husband Miguel, two great-grandchildren, Mya and Carla Arlio-Monteiro, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson Marc Arlio and sisters Josephine Garufi and Jane Buckmir. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa's Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Saturday morning from 9 – 10:30 a.m. For online condolences, visit us at www.abriola.com Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary