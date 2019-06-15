Concetta "Connie" Villeroel

Concetta "Connie" Villeroel, age 80 of Shelton entered into rest on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Griffin Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of 57 years to the late Frank D. Villeroel. Connie was born in White Plains, NY on May 29, 1939 daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred Edith (Potts) Porzio. She was a devout Christian who dedicated her life to Jesus. She and her husband enjoyed spreading the Gospel wherever they went; making many new friends along the way. Connie enjoyed bowling at the Valley Bowl and was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the beloved mother of Theresa Villeroel, Frank J. Villeroel and Sharon Villeroel Goff, sister of, John Porzio, Maryann Porzio Suss and Milly Rabasco and mother-in-law of Victoria Cleri. Connie was the loving grandmother of Rissa Przekop, Jessica Buonantony, Christopher Braccia, Rachel Braccia and Dakota Goff, great-grandmother of Aven, Caleb and Elijah Gwara, Luigi Denovellis and Zoe Przekop and is also survived by several nieces and nephews and a very close family friend Bobby Hathaway. She was predeceased by a daughter Wendy Villeroel and a grandson Frank Villeroel, Jr. The family would like to thank Dr. John Farens and his staff for their care and compassion they showed to Connie. Her Friends may call on Tuesday, June 18th from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Wednesday, June 19th. Connie's funeral service will be at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Her burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary