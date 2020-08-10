Connie L. Miller
It is with profound sadness that we share that Connie L. Miller passed away on July 22nd at her home in Milford. She was 75 years old.
Connie Miller was an educator and taught Physical Education in the Westport School System. An avid golfer, skier, and college sports fan, she remained very active even after her retirement.
Connie was born April 7, 1945 in Glenside, Pennsylvania to Doris and Wilbur "Bill" Miller. The family moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1961, home of her beloved University of Michigan, from which she graduated in 1967. She later earned her Master's Degree from the University of Bridgeport.
Connie began her teaching career in the Westport School System. She taught at Long Lots Junior High School, and later on at Staples High School and Greens Farms Elementary School. She was a much loved field hockey, basketball and softball coach, and through her career she touched and influenced many young people and was a positive force to all who were lucky enough to know her. Connie was the genesis for the Junior High School Intramural Sports program in Westport which continues to this day. After teaching for thirty-seven years with continued dedication and passion, she retired to spend more time on the golf course and on the Vermont ski slopes at her cabin in Wilmington, VT. In the spring and summer, she worked at The Orchard Golf Course in Milford where she did everything but cut the grass.
As a deeply caring woman, Connie volunteered her time at the Milford Hospital Auxiliary, Milford Campus as well as the Walk-In Center. She was Co-President of the Auxiliary Volunteers from 2012-2014, and President from 2018-2020. She was instrumental in creating the Therapy Dog Program at Milford Hospital when she was President. Connie received numerous awards for her outstanding service and dedication at the Milford Hospital Auxiliary. Connie's love of animals and commitment to animal rights, was a constant in her life. She loved her dogs, and they went everywhere with her. She touched the lives of her students, her colleagues, and her many friends and family with a beautiful smile and a generous heart.
Connie is predeceased by her parents Doris and Wilbur "Bill" Miller. She is survived by her sister, Lynn Miller of Dunedin, FL. Due to the current health conditions and restrictions of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, 501 Front St., Norfolk, VA 23510, https://www.peta.org
; or The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450 Washington, DC 20037, https://www.humanesociety.org/animals
.